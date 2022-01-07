Grace Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

