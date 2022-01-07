Grace Capital Has $616,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.