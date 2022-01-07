Grace Capital Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

