Grace Capital Purchases 700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grace Capital grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $252.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day moving average of $226.51. The company has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $254.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.35.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

