Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.