Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 63.6% lower against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $73,626.18 and approximately $26,403.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00473455 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 246.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

