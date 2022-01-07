Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $307.51

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 307.51 ($4.14) and traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.35). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 317.40 ($4.28), with a volume of 433,651 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.05) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.99) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.82).

The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 307.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($399.73).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

