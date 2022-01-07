Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.71 ($28.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GYC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €20.60 ($23.41) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($22.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.26.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

