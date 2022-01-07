Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE:GTN opened at $21.23 on Monday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

