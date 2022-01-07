Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. 3,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWLLF shares. Citigroup upgraded Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

