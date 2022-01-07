Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 552 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.