Grimes & Company Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS opened at $11.45 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.