Grimes & Company Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.55 and its 200-day moving average is $355.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

