Grimes & Company Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

