Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.91. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

