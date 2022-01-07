Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

IWS stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

