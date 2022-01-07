Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Up 29.7% in December

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.90. 1,117,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,083. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

