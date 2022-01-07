Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

ASR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

