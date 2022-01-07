Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of SUPV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,521. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $181.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.