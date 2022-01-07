Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of SUPV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,521. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $181.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

