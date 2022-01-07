Guggenheim Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $25.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $868.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.