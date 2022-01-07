Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in December

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,422,000 after buying an additional 336,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 623,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 600,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

