GXChain Price Tops $2.51 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $188.14 million and $126.80 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00006008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,882,749 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

