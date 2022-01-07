Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Shares Down 0.3%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.77. 4,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.16 million and a PE ratio of -20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.01.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

