Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,034 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 329.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

