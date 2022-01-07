Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

