Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

