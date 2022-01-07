Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.90. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

