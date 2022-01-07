Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in December

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.5 days.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

