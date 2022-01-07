Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $462.58

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.58 ($6.23) and traded as low as GBX 409.39 ($5.52). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.54), with a volume of 6,728 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.80 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 462.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,602.48).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.