Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF makes up about 9.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $95,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $43.38 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.