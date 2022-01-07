Harvest Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $111.05 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $111.45 million and approximately $111.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $167.61 or 0.00396562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 680,167 coins and its circulating supply is 664,954 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

