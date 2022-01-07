HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $216,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

