H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Shares of HEES stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 278,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 184,586 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

