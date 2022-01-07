Head to Head Analysis: Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) versus RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of RH shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of RH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RH and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 18.31% 104.49% 19.86% Arhaus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RH and Arhaus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RH $2.85 billion 3.90 $271.82 million $21.47 24.12 Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RH has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RH and Arhaus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 0 4 10 0 2.71 Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89

RH presently has a consensus price target of $714.69, indicating a potential upside of 37.99%. Arhaus has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given RH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RH is more favorable than Arhaus.

Summary

RH beats Arhaus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 30, 2021, it operated a total of 68 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 31 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

