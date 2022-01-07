Head-To-Head Comparison: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and Thomasville Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.53 $26.44 million $5.98 6.22 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meridian and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

