Head to Head Contrast: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 5.30 -$215.11 million $1.65 6.08 Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.50 -$49.19 million ($2.08) -1.03

Sotherly Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARMOUR Residential REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT 144.33% 8.02% 1.61% Sotherly Hotels -21.48% -61.32% -4.93%

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

