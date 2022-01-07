Head to Head Review: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) versus Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CDK Global pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Concentrix pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CDK Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares CDK Global and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 2.97 $1.03 billion $8.55 4.92 Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.95 $164.81 million $6.59 26.76

CDK Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concentrix. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 61.80% 119.09% 10.23% Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CDK Global and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Concentrix 0 0 2 0 3.00

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Concentrix has a consensus target price of $158.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.12%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Concentrix.

Summary

CDK Global beats Concentrix on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

