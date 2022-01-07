Head-To-Head Review: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) & United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mid Penn Bancorp and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.99%. United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 26.11% 12.46% 1.13% United Bankshares 34.27% 8.85% 1.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and United Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $125.84 million 3.03 $26.21 million $3.95 8.44 United Bankshares $1.15 billion 4.36 $289.02 million $2.98 13.05

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, PA.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market though United’s mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Other segment includes financial information not directly attributable to a specific segment, including interest income from investments and net securities gains or losses of parent companies and their non-banking subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

