Head to Head Review: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) and The Competition

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sanara MedTech to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -169.30% -22.37% -10.51%

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -43.67 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.43

Sanara MedTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sanara MedTech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 333 1320 2264 85 2.52

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.00%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

