Head to Head Survey: BCE (NYSE:BCE) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 13.13% 16.49% 4.78% TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73%

This table compares BCE and TIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.08 billion 2.75 $1.97 billion $2.59 19.99 TIM $3.35 billion 1.61 $354.68 million $0.81 13.77

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BCE and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 6 3 0 2.33 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $63.28, suggesting a potential upside of 22.23%. TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than BCE.

Dividends

BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BCE pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TIM pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats TIM on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

