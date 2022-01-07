HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $52.12

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.12, but opened at $50.46. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 782 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HHR. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. Analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

