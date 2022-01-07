Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,531 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 230,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

