Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

