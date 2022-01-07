Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $15.29 Million Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,650 shares during the period. State Auto Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STFC. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,047,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.62. 57,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,509. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $51.90.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

