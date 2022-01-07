Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,898 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.15% of American Vanguard worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $155,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of AVD stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.97. 77,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.