Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of TriMas worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 28.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.24. 81,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

