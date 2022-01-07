Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Knowles worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.50. 684,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,370. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.