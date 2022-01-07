Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Genpact worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 3,705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 594,289 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

G traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $52.40. 679,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

