HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $257.17 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $257.17 million and $101,068.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

