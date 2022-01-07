Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3,598.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

